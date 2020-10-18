Seaport Global Securities Comments on Sanderson Farms, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will earn ($1.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.54). Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAFM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.30.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $125.36 on Friday. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $179.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -119.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $956.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.50 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Sanderson Farms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.12%.

In other news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 0.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

