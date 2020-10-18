Serum Market Cap Reaches $64.99 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 18th. In the last seven days, Serum has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00011375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $64.99 million and approximately $30.92 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00268770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00094229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00035615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.18 or 0.01393076 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00153749 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

