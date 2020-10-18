ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 566.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,153,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,890 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $152,798,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 418,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,705,000 after purchasing an additional 288,465 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 496,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,138,000 after purchasing an additional 283,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.42.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total transaction of $671,055.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $427,857.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total value of $63,316.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,187 shares of company stock valued at $33,294,276 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $524.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $477.78 and a 200-day moving average of $405.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a PE ratio of 142.63, a P/E/G ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.27. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $530.73.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.