Short Interest in 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Drops By 20.0%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $127.15 million, a P/E ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 4.56.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

