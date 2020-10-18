Short Interest in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) Declines By 30.5%

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the September 15th total of 5,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 0.12% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMP opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.51.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.83% and a negative return on equity of 87.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Dawson James cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Adamis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.08.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

