Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Drops By 41.0%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMXEF opened at $2.17 on Friday. Amex Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Get Amex Exploration alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Amex Exploration in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, a mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold and base metal projects in Canada. It holds interests in the Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds 100% interests in the Cameron property which, consists of 13 mining claims covering an area of 731 hectares; Madeleine West property consisting of 11 mining claims covering an area of 617 hectares; Madeleine East property, which consists of 3 mining claims covering an area of 168 hectares; and Pusticamica property consisting of 46 mining claims covering an area of 2,600 hectares situated in Lebel-sur-QuÃ©villon, Quebec.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.