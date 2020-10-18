Short Interest in Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Grows By 25.0%

Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Elah stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.03. Elah has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $79.00.

Elah Company Profile

Elah Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses in the commercial and industrial markets. Previously, it was engaged in aluminum melting, processing, recycling, and alloying activities in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Real Industry, Inc and changed its name to Elah Holdings, Inc in May 2018.

