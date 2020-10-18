Short Interest in Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Increases By 24.9%

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,751,400 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 2,203,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27,514.0 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVKIF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evonik Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evonik Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

EVKIF opened at $25.45 on Friday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

