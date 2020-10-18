Short Interest in Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:VVUSQ) Declines By 34.7%

Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:VVUSQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the September 15th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VVUSQ shares. ValuEngine raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VVUSQ opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.27. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -1.60.

