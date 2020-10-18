Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Expands By 63.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the September 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st.

