Short Interest in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Declines By 30.6%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the September 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,159,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $79.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.92. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $81.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXJ. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,434,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 200.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 59,190 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 78,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 225,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after buying an additional 22,915 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

