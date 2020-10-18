Short Interest in SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Drops By 32.6%

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the September 15th total of 19,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SigmaTron International stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,141 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of SigmaTron International as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

NASDAQ SGMA opened at $3.64 on Friday. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.