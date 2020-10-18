Short Interest in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Grows By 63.9%

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 555,600 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the September 15th total of 338,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

Shares of SIMO opened at $42.40 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.80.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 407,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 849.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,753 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 192,126 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,298,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 318,462 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 111,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 210,846 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

