Short Interest in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Drops By 34.7%

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the September 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUNS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Solar Senior Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 10,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $141,396.97. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 231,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,013.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 3,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $50,740.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 236,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,225.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,709 shares of company stock worth $193,396 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 15.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 157.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 267.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Solar Senior Capital stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Solar Senior Capital has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $214.58 million, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

