Short Interest in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Rises By 65.6%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,500 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the September 15th total of 121,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered TransGlobe Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ TGA opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.65. TransGlobe Energy has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.57.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,301,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 59,499 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,086,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 300,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

