Short Interest in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Grows By 69.2%

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the September 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRST. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 19,700 shares of company stock worth $114,405. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $5.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $527.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.18.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $41.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. Analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.00%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

