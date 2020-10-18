Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Expands By 57.4%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the September 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) in a report on Sunday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

WXXWY stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.95. WuXi Biologics has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

