Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) PT Raised to $80.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNBR. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Shares of SNBR opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average of $40.26. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $67.30.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The business had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

