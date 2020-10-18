Solid State (LON:SOLI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $612.81

Solid State PLC (LON:SOLI)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $612.81 and traded as high as $637.00. Solid State shares last traded at $636.00, with a volume of 3,014 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Solid State in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Get Solid State alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The company has a market cap of $51.43 million and a PE ratio of 16.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 612.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 543.46.

About Solid State (LON:SOLI)

Solid State PLC manufactures and sells electronic equipment; and distributes electronic components and materials. It is involved in the design, development, and supply of rugged and industrial computers, portable power and energy storage solutions, advanced communication systems, antennas, and high bandwidth video transmission products.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.