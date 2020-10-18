Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Down 34.5% in September

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,500 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the September 15th total of 304,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 912,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sonim Technologies by 332.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 126,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 33,425 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.92.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.06 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.31% and a negative return on equity of 111.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

