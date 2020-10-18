SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded SP Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.33.

SP stock opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $411.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.25.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.72). SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.00 million. Research analysts expect that SP Plus will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Marc Baumann purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $60,481.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in SP Plus by 817.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 388,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 346,251 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SP Plus by 6,956.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 302,899 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in SP Plus by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,016,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after buying an additional 126,720 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in SP Plus during the second quarter worth $2,120,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in SP Plus by 79.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 164,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 73,225 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

