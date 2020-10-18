SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 3.0% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.30 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.84.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

