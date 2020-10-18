SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1,056.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,464 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.0% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

