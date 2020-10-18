SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Increased by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 11.0% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $15,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,639,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 87.6% in the first quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY opened at $364.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $384.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $346.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.98.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.