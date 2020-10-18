Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its stake in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,936 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Sportsman's Warehouse were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Sportsman's Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sportsman's Warehouse by 21.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sportsman's Warehouse in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPWH. TheStreet raised Sportsman's Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Sportsman's Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sportsman's Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sportsman's Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sportsman's Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $729.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. Sportsman's Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. The company had revenue of $380.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

