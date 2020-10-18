STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Receives €30.32 Consensus PT from Brokerages

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €30.32 ($35.67).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STM. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) stock opened at €29.22 ($34.38) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.06.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

