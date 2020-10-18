Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 253 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.8% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $386.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $387.58 and its 200 day moving average is $379.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.59.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

