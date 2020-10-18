Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,841,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 47.2% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $529,000. AXA boosted its holdings in Chubb by 29.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 126,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $119.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

