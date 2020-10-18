Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Buys 552 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 1.8% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after buying an additional 10,788,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352,426 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Medtronic by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,988 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Medtronic by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,343,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,182,000 after purchasing an additional 834,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

NYSE:MDT opened at $110.13 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $148.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.59.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.