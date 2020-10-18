Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 22,994 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,404,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 70.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $568,833,000 after buying an additional 2,749,811 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 77.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,073,000 after buying an additional 1,319,665 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 198.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,666,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,032,000 after buying an additional 1,107,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 83.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,757,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $148,146,000 after buying an additional 798,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $95.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.52. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

