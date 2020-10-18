Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 2.2% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.25. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $214.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

