Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 280,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,173,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,108,000 after buying an additional 85,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $1,351,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $114.94 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.86.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,957.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

