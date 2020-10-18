Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 15,887 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $2,184,303.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,263.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.87.

Shares of PG opened at $144.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.93 and a 200-day moving average of $125.52. The company has a market cap of $359.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.