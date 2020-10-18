Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.2% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BDX opened at $236.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.47.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

