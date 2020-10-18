Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

Shares of CL stock opened at $80.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.