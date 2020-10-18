Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.19 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,068,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $976,077,000 after acquiring an additional 235,751 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,730 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $630,146,000 after purchasing an additional 894,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,486,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,527,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,162,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,290,000 after purchasing an additional 314,119 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.56.

CNI stock opened at $111.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $112.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

