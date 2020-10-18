Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.58 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

BSV stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

