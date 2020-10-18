Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $6 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5,300.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,282,000 after acquiring an additional 858,701 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,188,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,347,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,698,000 after purchasing an additional 640,928 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,833,000 after purchasing an additional 360,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,605,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,195,000 after purchasing an additional 356,925 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $125.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.60. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $131.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

