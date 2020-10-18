Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 547.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,395 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,698,000 after acquiring an additional 142,480 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,910,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,972,000 after acquiring an additional 246,328 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TC Energy from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.19.

Shares of TRP opened at $43.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6072 per share. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

