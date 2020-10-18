Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,373 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

