Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,923,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $926,235,000 after purchasing an additional 135,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,818,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,474,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HON opened at $174.86 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.29 and a 200-day moving average of $150.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

