Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $2.68 Million Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,893 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Comcast by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $208.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.18.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

