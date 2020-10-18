Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,992 Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STE. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Steris by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Steris by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Steris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Steris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steris alerts:

Shares of STE opened at $188.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Steris PLC has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $192.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.75.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.38 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. Steris’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Steris’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $837,040.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,067.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $3,816,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,738.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,590 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on Steris from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Steris from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.