Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $632,483,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 555.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,391,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,092,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737,274 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,877,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,541,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,611,000 after buying an additional 5,315,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,210,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $951,031,000 after buying an additional 5,032,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $19.27 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

