Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,730 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 2.7% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $5,550,209.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,962 shares of company stock worth $103,292,012. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

NKE stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.42 and its 200-day moving average is $101.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $131.34.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

