Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,863 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,405 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 11,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $56.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34. The company has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 99.39, a P/E/G ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.