Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,439 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,439 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,795.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 67.6% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.37.

NYSE:MMP opened at $36.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.38. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $460.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.