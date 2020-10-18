Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Takes $375,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of BND opened at $88.07 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.01.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

