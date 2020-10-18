Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,225 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $6.02 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

