Straumann’s (SAUHY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAUHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Sell.

Shares of SAUHY stock opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. Straumann has a twelve month low of $27.34 and a twelve month high of $56.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.06.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

